How to watch Ravens vs. Jets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game

Who's Playing

New York @ Baltimore

Current Records: Baltimore 11-2; New York 5-8

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Baltimore Ravens. They will take on the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at home. Baltimore is coming into the matchup hot, having won nine in a row.

The Ravens were hampered by 99 penalty yards against the Buffalo Bills last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. The Ravens walked away with a 24-17 victory. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson did work as he passed for three TDs and 145 passing yards on 25 attempts in addition to is picking up 40 yards on the ground. Jackson's 61-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to TE Hayden Hurst in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Baltimore's defense was a presence as well, holding Buffalo to a paltry 209 yards. The defense made life painful for QB Josh Allen and embarrassed Buffalo's offensive line for a total of six sacks. It was a group effort with five picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

New York can thank their lucky stars for their win over the Miami Dolphins. The final score was a hard-fought 22-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins bumped Baltimore to 11-2 and New York to 5-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens come into the game boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 200.9. But the Jets enter the contest with only 78.8 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Ravens are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ravens, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.