How to watch Ravens vs. Patriots: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Ravens vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. New England (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 5-2; New England 8-0
What to Know
Baltimore will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on New England at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium after a week off. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Baltimore skips in on three wins and New England on eight.
It was all tied up at the half for the Ravens and Seattle two weeks ago, but the Ravens stepped up in the second half. Baltimore came out on top against Seattle by a score of 30-16. Baltimore can attribute much of their success to QB Lamar Jackson, who rushed for 116 yards and one TD on 14 carries.
Meanwhile, New England was able to grind out a solid win over Cleveland last week, winning 27-13. WR Julian Edelman and QB Tom Brady were among the main playmakers for the Patriots as the former caught eight passes for 78 yards and two TDs and the latter passed for 259 yards and two TDs on 36 attempts. Brady's longest connection was to RB James White for 59 yards in the third quarter. White ended up with 75 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
New England's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Cleveland's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 20 yards. Leading the way was DT Adam Butler and his two sacks.
Their wins bumped the Ravens to 5-2 and the Patriots to 8-0. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Baltimore enters the contest with 204.1 rushing yards per game on average, good for best in the league. New England has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 25 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $194.00
Odds
The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the Ravens.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 12, 2016 - New England 30 vs. Baltimore 23
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Julian Edelman: 9.81 points
- Mark Ingram: 9 points
- Lamar Jackson: 20.64 points
