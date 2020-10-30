Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Baltimore

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-0; Baltimore 5-1

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost both of their matches to the Baltimore Ravens last season on scores of 23-26 and 10-28, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Steelers and Baltimore will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Pittsburgh 19.67, Baltimore 17.33), so any points scored will be well earned.

Pittsburgh came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tennessee Titans last week, sneaking past 27-24. Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to WR Diontae Johnson, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 80 yards.

Speaking of close games: the Ravens squeaked by the Philadelphia Eagles by less than a field goal, winning 30-28. QB Lamar Jackson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for one TD and 186 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 108 yards. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 129.30.

Special teams collected 12 points for Baltimore. K Justin Tucker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Steelers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Pittsburgh up to 6-0 and Baltimore to 5-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pittsburgh comes into the matchup boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at four. Baltimore is completely their equal: they also come into the game with four rushing touchdowns allowed. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a 4-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Baltimore have won six out of their last ten games against Pittsburgh.