How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Baltimore

Current Records: Pittsburgh 8-7; Baltimore 13-2

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is coming into the game hot, having won 11 in a row.

Baltimore turned the game against the Cleveland Browns into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 481 yards to 241. The stars were brightly shining for the Ravens in a 31-15 victory over Cleveland last week. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson did work as he passed for three TDs and 238 passing yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 103 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 120.10.

Meanwhile, it looks like Pittsburgh must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. Pittsburgh didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 16-10 to the New York Jets. The contest was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but the Steelers were outplayed the rest of the way.

Baltimore's win lifted them to 13-2 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 8-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens come into the matchup boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 20. But the Steelers rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. We'll see if their defense can keep the Ravens' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 37

Series History

Baltimore have won five out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.