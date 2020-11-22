Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Baltimore

Current Records: Tennessee 6-3; Baltimore 6-3

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Titans ended up a good deal behind the Indianapolis Colts when they played last week, losing 34-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Tennessee, but they got scores from TE Jonnu Smith and RB D'Onta Foreman.

Meanwhile, Baltimore was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 23-17 to the New England Patriots. Baltimore's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for two TDs and 249 yards on 34 attempts in addition to picking up 55 yards on the ground, and WR Willie Snead, who was on the other end of those TDs. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 145.60.

Tennessee is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 3-6 ATS record.

Tennessee had enough points to win and then some against the Ravens when the two teams previously met in January, taking their game 28-12. The Titans' win shoved Baltimore out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.00

Odds

The Ravens are a solid 6-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won two out of their last three games against Baltimore.