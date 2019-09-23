How to watch Redskins vs. Bears: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Redskins vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Washington 0-2-0; Chicago 1-1-0
What to Know
Chicago will square off against Washington on the road at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at FedEx Field. Chicago doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Bears weren't the first ones on the board last week, but they got there more often. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Denver 16-14. Having forecasted a close win for Chicago, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, if Washington was expecting to get some payback for the 31-23 loss against Dallas the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was a hard-fought game, but Washington had to settle for a 31-21 defeat against Dallas. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Redskins.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Redskins are worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 37.50 on average. The Bears have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are still looking to earn their first passing touchdown. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.60
Odds
The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Redskins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 41
Series History
Washington have won both of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.
- Dec 24, 2016 - Washington 41 vs. Chicago 21
- Dec 13, 2015 - Washington 24 vs. Chicago 21
