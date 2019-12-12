How to watch Redskins vs. Eagles: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Redskins vs. Eagles football game

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Washington 3-10; Philadelphia 6-7

What to Know

An NFC East battle is on tap between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Philadelphia doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Eagles ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Monday. They snuck past the New York Giants with a 23-17 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 17-3 deficit.

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 20-15 to the Green Bay Packers. One thing holding the Redskins back was the mediocre play of QB Dwayne Haskins, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 170 yards passing.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 6-7 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 3-10. We'll see if Philadelphia can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 40

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.

  • Sep 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 32 vs. Washington 27
  • Dec 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Washington 0
  • Dec 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 28 vs. Washington 13
  • Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 34 vs. Washington 24
  • Sep 10, 2017 - Philadelphia 30 vs. Washington 17
  • Dec 11, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 22
  • Oct 16, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 20
  • Dec 26, 2015 - Washington 38 vs. Philadelphia 24
  • Oct 04, 2015 - Washington 23 vs. Philadelphia 20

