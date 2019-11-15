How to watch Redskins vs. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)

Current Records: Washington 1-8; N.Y. Jets 2-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Washington Redskins are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field on Sunday. Washington comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

The Redskins received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 24-9 to the Buffalo Bills. The losing side was boosted by RB Adrian Peterson, who picked up 108 yards on the ground on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, the Jets were able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Giants last week, winning 34-27. Jets QB Sam Darnold was slinging it as he accumulated 230 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD. Darnold's longest connection was to WR Demaryius Thomas for 47 yards in the fourth quarter. Thomas ended up with 84 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

The Jets' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past the Giants' offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 12 yards. The heavy lifting was done by OLB Jordan Jenkins and SS Jamal Adams, who each racked up two sacks.

The Jets' win lifted them to 2-7 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 1-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is worst in the NFL in overall touchdowns, with only 11 on the season. The Jets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only seven on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Odds

The Redskins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jets.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

N.Y. Jets won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.