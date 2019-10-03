How to watch Redskins vs. Patriots: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. New England (away)

Current Records: Washington 0-4-0; New England 4-0-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Washington will have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They will take on New England at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Scoring has dipped the last three games for Washington, a trend New England would like to contribute towards.

A win for the Redskins just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 24-3 walloping at the Giants' hands. RB Adrian Peterson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, New England won the last time they met up with Buffalo, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. New England snuck past Buffalo with a 16-10 victory. The win was familiar territory for the Patriots, who now have four in a row.

New England's win lifted them to 4-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redskins are stumbling into the contest with the second most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 13 on the season. On the other hand, the Patriots rank first in the league when it comes to sacks, with 18 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.