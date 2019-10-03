How to watch Redskins vs. Patriots: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Redskins vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. New England (away)
Current Records: Washington 0-4-0; New England 4-0-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Washington will have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They will take on New England at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Scoring has dipped the last three games for Washington, a trend New England would like to contribute towards.
A win for the Redskins just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 24-3 walloping at the Giants' hands. RB Adrian Peterson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries.
Meanwhile, New England won the last time they met up with Buffalo, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. New England snuck past Buffalo with a 16-10 victory. The win was familiar territory for the Patriots, who now have four in a row.
New England's win lifted them to 4-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redskins are stumbling into the contest with the second most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 13 on the season. On the other hand, the Patriots rank first in the league when it comes to sacks, with 18 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Redskins.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 08, 2015 - New England 27 vs. Washington 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Diggs: There's 'truth' in trade rumors
The wide receiver opened up to the media Thursday amid reports of his displeasure in Minnesota
-
Watson recalls being Falcons ball boy
Watson will get to face the team that started it all for his football career
-
Jaguars go all in on Gardner Minshew
You want to a free fake mustache? Just buy Jaguars tickets
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Seahawks vs. Rams game 10,000 times.
-
Giants not ruling out Saquon for Week 5
Saquon Barkley may be from another planet
-
Legendary expert shares Week 5 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 5
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too