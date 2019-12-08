How to watch Saints vs. 49ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Saints vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. San Francisco (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 10-2; San Francisco 10-2
What to Know
The San Francisco 49ers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. San Francisco has a defense that allows only 15.25 points per game, so New Orleans' offense will have their work cut out for them.
The 49ers scored first but ultimately less than the Baltimore Ravens in their matchup last week. It was a hard-fought game, but San Francisco had to settle for a 20-17 loss against Baltimore. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of RB Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 146 yards and one TD on 19 carries. This was the first time Mostert has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
As for New Orleans, New Orleans has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints took their game against Atlanta 26-18. New Orleans QB Taysom Hill did work as he rushed for 33 yards and one TD on two carries. Hill's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 10-2 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 10-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Orleans enters the contest with only 88.6 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the NFL. As for San Francisco, they rank first in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 250.9 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $170.00
Odds
The Saints are a slight 2-point favorite against the 49ers.
Bettors have moved against the Saints slightly, as the game opened with the Saints as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 06, 2016 - New Orleans 41 vs. San Francisco 23
