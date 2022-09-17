Who's Playing
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Current Records: Tampa Bay 1-0; New Orleans 1-0
Last Season Records: New Orleans 9-8; Tampa Bay 13-4
What to Know
The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (36-27 and 9 to nothing) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Saints and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. If the 9 to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but New Orleans made off with a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 23-10 deficit. New Orleans relied on the efforts of QB Taysom Hill, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and QB Jameis Winston, who passed for two TDs and 269 yards on 34 attempts. Winston ended up with a passer rating of 153.50.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had enough points to win and then some against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, taking their matchup 19-3. Tampa Bay's RB Leonard Fournette filled up the stat sheet, picking up 127 yards on the ground on 21 carries.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Saints and the Buccaneers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Tampa Bay.
- Dec 19, 2021 - New Orleans 9 vs. Tampa Bay 0
- Oct 31, 2021 - New Orleans 36 vs. Tampa Bay 27
- Jan 17, 2021 - Tampa Bay 30 vs. New Orleans 20
- Nov 08, 2020 - New Orleans 38 vs. Tampa Bay 3
- Sep 13, 2020 - New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 23
- Nov 17, 2019 - New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Oct 06, 2019 - New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 28 vs. Tampa Bay 14
- Sep 09, 2018 - Tampa Bay 48 vs. New Orleans 40
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. New Orleans 24
- Nov 05, 2017 - New Orleans 30 vs. Tampa Bay 10
- Dec 24, 2016 - New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Tampa Bay 16 vs. New Orleans 11
- Dec 13, 2015 - New Orleans 24 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Sep 20, 2015 - Tampa Bay 26 vs. New Orleans 19