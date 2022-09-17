Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

Current Records: Tampa Bay 1-0; New Orleans 1-0

Last Season Records: New Orleans 9-8; Tampa Bay 13-4

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (36-27 and 9 to nothing) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Saints and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. If the 9 to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but New Orleans made off with a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 23-10 deficit. New Orleans relied on the efforts of QB Taysom Hill, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and QB Jameis Winston, who passed for two TDs and 269 yards on 34 attempts. Winston ended up with a passer rating of 153.50.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had enough points to win and then some against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, taking their matchup 19-3. Tampa Bay's RB Leonard Fournette filled up the stat sheet, picking up 127 yards on the ground on 21 carries.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Saints and the Buccaneers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Tampa Bay.