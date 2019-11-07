How to watch Saints vs. Falcons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Saints vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 7-1; Atlanta 1-7
What to Know
The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Atlanta Falcons last season (43-37 and 31-17) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. New Orleans' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Atlanta is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.
When you finish with 213 more yards than your opponent like New Orleans did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 31-9 margin over the Arizona Cardinals. New Orleans RB Latavius Murray looked sharp as he rushed for 102 yards and one TD on 21 carries.
Atlanta came within a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, but they wound up with a 27-20 loss. Atlanta got a solid performance out of WR Julio Jones, who caught ten passes for 152 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. QB Matt Schaub's longest connection was to Jones for 25 yards in the first quarter. Jones has never finished with more yards this season.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 7-1 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 84.3 on average. Less enviably, the Falcons are stumbling into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 28 on the season. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a big 13-point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
New Orleans have won five out of their last eight games against Atlanta.
- Nov 22, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Atlanta 17
- Sep 23, 2018 - New Orleans 43 vs. Atlanta 37
- Dec 24, 2017 - New Orleans 23 vs. Atlanta 13
- Dec 07, 2017 - Atlanta 20 vs. New Orleans 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 38 vs. New Orleans 32
- Sep 26, 2016 - Atlanta 45 vs. New Orleans 32
- Jan 03, 2016 - New Orleans 20 vs. Atlanta 17
- Oct 15, 2015 - New Orleans 31 vs. Atlanta 21
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Mahomes practices in full
We've got you covered with the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Redskins activate Guice from IR
The second-year back has played just one game for the team thus far in his career
-
Vikings bring back Andrew Sendejo
Sendejo's time away from Minnesota didn't last long
-
Hundreds of strays at MetLife Stadium
The viral feline isn't the only one that roams the grounds of the NFL stadium
-
Blind pass rusher to play for Buccaneers
Kahzin Daniels, who has had no sight in his right eye since the age of 5, has been promoted...
-
Trubisky: Bears are turning off the TV
The maligned quarterback is trying to be 'positive every single day' during Chicago's slide
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...