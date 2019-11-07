How to watch Saints vs. Falcons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 7-1; Atlanta 1-7

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Atlanta Falcons last season (43-37 and 31-17) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. New Orleans' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Atlanta is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

When you finish with 213 more yards than your opponent like New Orleans did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 31-9 margin over the Arizona Cardinals. New Orleans RB Latavius Murray looked sharp as he rushed for 102 yards and one TD on 21 carries.

Atlanta came within a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, but they wound up with a 27-20 loss. Atlanta got a solid performance out of WR Julio Jones, who caught ten passes for 152 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. QB Matt Schaub's longest connection was to Jones for 25 yards in the first quarter. Jones has never finished with more yards this season.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 7-1 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 84.3 on average. Less enviably, the Falcons are stumbling into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 28 on the season. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a big 13-point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

New Orleans have won five out of their last eight games against Atlanta.