Who's Playing

Carolina @ New Orleans

Current Records: Carolina 3-3; New Orleans 3-2

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are 2-7 against the New Orleans Saints since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Carolina and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints will be strutting in after a win while Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Carolina came within a touchdown against the Chicago Bears last week, but they wound up with a 23-16 loss. Carolina's only offensive touchdown came from RB Mike Davis.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Saints ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago with a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but they got scores from QB Drew Brees and TE Jared Cook. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 131.10.

Special teams collected 12 points for New Orleans. K Wil Lutz booted in three field goals, the longest a 53-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Carolina's loss took them down to 3-3 while New Orleans' win pulled them up to 3-2. New Orleans has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.60 points per game. We'll see if Carolina can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $73.00

Odds

The Saints are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last 11 games against Carolina.