Who's Playing

Seattle @ New Orleans

Current Records: Seattle 2-2; New Orleans 1-3

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at Caesars Superdome. Seattle should still be feeling good after a win, while the Saints will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 28-25 to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but they got scores from QB Taysom Hill, WR Chris Olave, and RB Latavius Murray.

Speaking of close games: Seattle sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 48-45 victory over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. Seattle's RB Rashaad Penny was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 151 yards on 17 carries. This was the first time Penny has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Penny's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Seahawks. K Jason Myers booted in two field goals, the longest a 56-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

The Saints are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

New Orleans is now 1-3 while Seattle sits at 2-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Orleans ranks second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. Less enviably, the Seahawks are second worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game, with 428 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Seattle.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New Orleans have won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last eight years.