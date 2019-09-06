How to watch Saints vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Houston (away)
Last Season Records: New Orleans 13-3-0; Houston 11-5-0;
What to Know
New Orleans and Houston will face off at 7:10 p.m. ET Sept. 9 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome to kick off their 2019 seasons. After a 13-3 record in the regular season, New Orleans made it as far as the NFC conference championship last year but lost to the Rams 23-26. Likewise, Houston is coming off an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Indianapolis 7-21.
Two stats to keep an eye on: The Saints threw only seven interceptions last year, the second best among all teams in the league. As for Houston, they ranked second in forced fumbles, closing the 2018 season with 19 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
New Orleans has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a big 7 point favorite against the Texans.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2015 - Houston 24 vs. New Orleans 6
Watch This Game Live
