Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-3, San Francisco 5-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

What to Know

After two games on the road, the 49ers are heading back home. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The point spread may have favored San Francisco last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Vikings 22-17.

Despite their loss, the 49ers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown, and also picked up 51 receiving yards, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was not the first on the board two weeks ago, but they got there more often. They snuck past the Seahawks with a 17-13 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Cincinnati.

San Francisco's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Cincinnati, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking forward, the 49ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' contest: The 49ers command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.4 touchdowns per game (they're ranked third in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Bengals , though, as they've been averaging only 1.7 per game. Will the 49ers continue their march to the end zone, or will the Bengals flip the script?

Odds

San Francisco is a 4-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

San Francisco has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cincinnati.