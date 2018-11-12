How to watch San Francisco vs. N.Y. Giants: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's game

Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: San Francisco 2-7; N.Y. Giants 1-7

What to Know

The Giants have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge San Francisco on the road at 9:15 p.m. on Monday. The Giants stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The last time they met, the Giants were the 18-10 winner over Washington. This time around? They had no such luck. The Giants took a 13-20 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington. The Giants's loss came about despite a quality game from Eli Manning, who passed for 316 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's six-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They put the hurt on Oakland with a sharp 34-3 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Francisco had established a 31-3 advantage.

San Francisco's win lifted them to 2-7 while the Giants's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. The Giants' offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a San Francisco defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Oakland last Thursday, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:15 PM ET

Monday at 9:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium, California

Levi's Stadium, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.97

Prediction

The 49ers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, San Francisco are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 2.5 point favorite.

Series History

San Francisco and N.Y. Giants both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.