How to watch San Francisco vs. Seattle: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)
Current records: San Francisco 3-10; Seattle 8-5
What to Know
Seattle have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. The teams both seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Seattle brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Minnesota last week; they left with a four-game streak. Seattle walked away with a 21-7 victory over Minnesota. Chris Carson, who rushed for 90 yards and 1 touchdown on 22 carries, was a major factor in Seattle's success.
Meanwhile, San Francisco have had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They snuck past Denver with a 20-14 win. The San Francisco offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the match anyway.
Seattle are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Everything went Seattle's way against San Francisco the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 43-16 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.49
Prediction
The Seahawks are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, San Francisco are 4-9-0 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 8-3-2 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Seahawks as a 6.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 44.5
Series History
Seattle have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.
- 2018 - Seattle Seahawks 43 vs. San Francisco 49ers 16
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks 24
- 2017 - Seattle Seahawks 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers 9
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks 25
- 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 37 vs. San Francisco 49ers 18
- 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers 13
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks 20
