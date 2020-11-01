Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Seattle

Current Records: San Francisco 4-3; Seattle 5-1

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC West battle as the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Seattle winning the first 27-24 on the road and San Francisco taking the second 26-21.

The Seahawks fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Arizona Cardinals last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 37-34. WR Tyler Lockett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 15 passes for three TDs and 200 yards. Lockett's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Minnesota Vikings three weeks ago.

A well-balanced attack led the 49ers over the New England Patriots every single quarter on their way to victory last week. San Francisco was the clear victor by a 33-6 margin over New England. That looming 27-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for San Francisco yet this year. Their RB Jeff Wilson was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 112 yards on 17 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Wilson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Wilson's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The 49ers' defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. CB Jamar Taylor snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 4:56 remaining in the third quarter, the other with 9:28 left to play.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Seahawks going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Seattle against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

San Francisco's win lifted them to 4-3 while Seattle's defeat dropped them down to 5-1. Seattle has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 33.83 points per game. We'll see if the 49ers can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Seattle have won eight out of their last ten games against San Francisco.