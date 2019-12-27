How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Seattle
Current Records: San Francisco 12-3; Seattle 11-4
What to Know
An NFC West battle is on tap between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Seattle now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It looks like Seattle must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the Arizona Cardinals, falling 27-13. The Seahawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, it was close, but San Francisco ultimately received the gift of a 34-31 victory from a begrudging Los Angeles squad last week. No one had a big game offensively for San Francisco, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Deebo Samuel, MLB Fred Warner, and RB Raheem Mostert.
San Francisco's victory lifted them to 12-3 while Seattle's defeat dropped them down to 11-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle enters the game with 138.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for third best in the NFL. The 49ers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 20 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Seattle have won eight out of their last nine games against San Francisco.
- Nov 11, 2019 - Seattle 27 vs. San Francisco 24
- Dec 16, 2018 - San Francisco 26 vs. Seattle 23
- Dec 02, 2018 - Seattle 43 vs. San Francisco 16
- Nov 26, 2017 - Seattle 24 vs. San Francisco 13
- Sep 17, 2017 - Seattle 12 vs. San Francisco 9
- Jan 01, 2017 - Seattle 25 vs. San Francisco 23
- Sep 25, 2016 - Seattle 37 vs. San Francisco 18
- Nov 22, 2015 - Seattle 29 vs. San Francisco 13
- Oct 22, 2015 - Seattle 20 vs. San Francisco 3
