How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Seattle

Current Records: San Francisco 12-3; Seattle 11-4

What to Know

An NFC West battle is on tap between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Seattle now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like Seattle must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the Arizona Cardinals, falling 27-13. The Seahawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, it was close, but San Francisco ultimately received the gift of a 34-31 victory from a begrudging Los Angeles squad last week. No one had a big game offensively for San Francisco, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Deebo Samuel, MLB Fred Warner, and RB Raheem Mostert.

San Francisco's victory lifted them to 12-3 while Seattle's defeat dropped them down to 11-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle enters the game with 138.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for third best in the NFL. The 49ers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 20 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Seattle have won eight out of their last nine games against San Francisco.