How to watch Seahawks vs. Bengals: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's Playing
Seattle (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Last Season Records: Seattle 10-6-0; Cincinnati 6-10-0;
What to Know
Seattle and Cincinnati will face off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at CenturyLink Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Seattle is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Dallas 22-24. On the other hand, Cincinnati struggled last season, ending up 6-10.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Seahawks were fourth in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only nine. Less enviably, the Bengals ranked worst with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 413.6 on average. So...the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.
The Seahawks have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 11, 2015 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Seattle 24
Watch This Game Live
