Who's Playing

Arizona @ Seattle

Current Records: Arizona 6-3; Seattle 6-3

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at CenturyLink Field. Seattle struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 32.22 points per game.

Seattle came within a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but they wound up with a 23-16 loss. QB Russell Wilson had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball once.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Jason Myers delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Arizona sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Arizona's QB Kyler Murray did his thing and passed for one TD and 245 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 61 yards. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 137.10.

Special teams collected 14 points for Arizona. K Zane Gonzalez delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Seahawks and the Cardinals now sit at an identical 6-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle is stumbling into the contest with the most yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 448.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Seattle, Arizona comes into the game boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle and Arizona both have five wins in their last 11 games.