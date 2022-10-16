Who's Playing

Arizona @ Seattle

Current Records: Arizona 2-3; Seattle 2-3

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West clash at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Lumen Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Arizona winning the first 23-13 on the road and Seattle taking the second 38-30.

The Cardinals were close but no cigar last week as they fell 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles. No one had a standout game offensively for Arizona, but they got scores from RB Eno Benjamin and WR Marquise Brown. QB Kyler Murray ended up with a passer rating of 119.80.

Meanwhile, Seattle came up short against the New Orleans Saints last week, falling 39-32. Seattle was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 87 yards in penalties. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from QB Geno Smith, who passed for three TDs and 268 yards on 25 attempts, and WR Tyler Lockett, who caught five passes for two TDs and 104 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Smith's 50-yard TD bomb to WR DK Metcalf in the first quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Cardinals going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 3-2 all in all.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. Arizona doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this season -- so the Seahawks (1-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle have won seven out of their last 14 games against Arizona.