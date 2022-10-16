Who's Playing
Arizona @ Seattle
Current Records: Arizona 2-3; Seattle 2-3
What to Know
The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West clash at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Lumen Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Arizona winning the first 23-13 on the road and Seattle taking the second 38-30.
The Cardinals were close but no cigar last week as they fell 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles. No one had a standout game offensively for Arizona, but they got scores from RB Eno Benjamin and WR Marquise Brown. QB Kyler Murray ended up with a passer rating of 119.80.
Meanwhile, Seattle came up short against the New Orleans Saints last week, falling 39-32. Seattle was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 87 yards in penalties. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from QB Geno Smith, who passed for three TDs and 268 yards on 25 attempts, and WR Tyler Lockett, who caught five passes for two TDs and 104 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Smith's 50-yard TD bomb to WR DK Metcalf in the first quarter.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Cardinals going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 3-2 all in all.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. Arizona doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this season -- so the Seahawks (1-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.00
Odds
The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seattle have won seven out of their last 14 games against Arizona.
- Jan 09, 2022 - Seattle 38 vs. Arizona 30
- Nov 21, 2021 - Arizona 23 vs. Seattle 13
- Nov 19, 2020 - Seattle 28 vs. Arizona 21
- Oct 25, 2020 - Arizona 37 vs. Seattle 34
- Dec 22, 2019 - Arizona 27 vs. Seattle 13
- Sep 29, 2019 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24
- Sep 30, 2018 - Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Arizona 26 vs. Seattle 24
- Nov 09, 2017 - Seattle 22 vs. Arizona 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Arizona 34 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Seattle 6 vs. Arizona 6
- Jan 03, 2016 - Seattle 36 vs. Arizona 6
- Nov 15, 2015 - Arizona 39 vs. Seattle 32