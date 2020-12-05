Who's Playing

New York @ Seattle

Current Records: New York 4-7; Seattle 8-3

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New York Giants at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. The Seahawks strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 31 points per game.

Seattle didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles this past Monday, but they still walked away with a 23-17 win. Seattle's WR DK Metcalf did his thing and caught ten passes for 177 yards.

Seattle's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Philadelphia's offensive line to sack the QB six times for a total loss of 41 yards. It was a group effort with seven guys contributing.

New York outgained the Cincinnati Bengals 386 yards to 155, but you wouldn't know that from the score. The Giants came out on top in a nail-biter against Cincinnati this past Sunday, sneaking past 19-17. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but New York was the better team in the second half. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Wayne Gallman.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The wins brought Seattle up to 8-3 and New York to 4-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Seattle is stumbling into the contest with the most yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 418.1 on average. The Giants have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 313.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.