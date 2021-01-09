Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Seattle

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 10-6; Seattle 12-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will duke it out with the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at Lumen Field at 4:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has a defense that allows only 18.5 points per game, so Seattle's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Rams had a touchdown and change to spare in an 18-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Los Angeles' only offensive touchdown came from CB Troy Hill.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Seattle sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 26-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week. Seattle's WR Tyler Lockett was one of the most active players for the team, catching 12 passes for two TDs and 90 yards.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the New York Jets Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 23-20. In other words, don't count the Seahawks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Seahawks slightly, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 12 games against Seattle.