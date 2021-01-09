Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Seattle
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 10-6; Seattle 12-4
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams will duke it out with the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at Lumen Field at 4:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has a defense that allows only 18.5 points per game, so Seattle's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Rams had a touchdown and change to spare in an 18-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Los Angeles' only offensive touchdown came from CB Troy Hill.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, Seattle sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 26-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week. Seattle's WR Tyler Lockett was one of the most active players for the team, catching 12 passes for two TDs and 90 yards.
Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the New York Jets Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 23-20. In other words, don't count the Seahawks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.
Bettors have moved against the Seahawks slightly, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 12 games against Seattle.
- Dec 27, 2020 - Seattle 20 vs. Los Angeles 9
- Nov 15, 2020 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 16
- Dec 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 28 vs. Seattle 12
- Oct 03, 2019 - Seattle 30 vs. Los Angeles 29
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 36 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Seattle 31
- Dec 17, 2017 - Los Angeles 42 vs. Seattle 7
- Oct 08, 2017 - Seattle 16 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Dec 15, 2016 - Seattle 24 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 9 vs. Seattle 3
- Dec 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 17
- Sep 13, 2015 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Seattle 31