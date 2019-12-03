How to watch Seahawks vs. Vikings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game
How to watch Seahawks vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Seattle (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Seattle 9-2; Minnesota 8-3
What to Know
The Minnesota Vikings have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at CenturyLink Field. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Vikings didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Denver Broncos two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 27-23 win. Minnesota was down big at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.
Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, winning 17-9. Seattle can attribute much of their success to RB Rashaad Penny, who rushed for 129 yards and one TD on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Penny has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 8-3 and Seattle to 9-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Vikings enter the matchup with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the league. Less enviably, the Seahawks are fourth worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 282.6 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $138.25
Odds
The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Vikings.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last five years.
- Dec 10, 2018 - Seattle 21 vs. Minnesota 7
- Jan 10, 2016 - Seattle 10 vs. Minnesota 9
- Dec 06, 2015 - Seattle 38 vs. Minnesota 7
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Dalvin Cook: 18 points
- Adam Thielen: 11.02 points
- Stefon Diggs: 10.62 points
