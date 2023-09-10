Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Los Angeles 0-0, Seattle 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at Lumen Field.

One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be passing touchdowns, as these two couldn't have been more different last year. The Seahawks finished last season ranked fourth overall in passing touchdowns, with 30 on the season. The Rams, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 28th with 16.

Looking back to last season, Seattle finished on the right side of .500 (9-8), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Rams finished with a dismal 5-12 record.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Seahawks shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by five points. They finished last season with a 7-11 record against the spread.

While the experts think Seattle is more likely to win, they finished last season an even 3-3 as the favorite. Seahawks fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,023.96. Sadly, the Rams will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-9 as such last year.

Odds

Seattle is a 5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seattle.