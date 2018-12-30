How to watch Seattle vs. Arizona: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)

Current records: Seattle 9-6; Arizona 3-12

What to Know

Arizona will square off against Seattle at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Arizona stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Arizona's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Rams an easy 31-9 win. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Arizona of the 0-34 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head.

Meanwhile, Seattle received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They came out on top against Kansas City by a score of 38-31.

Arizona are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so bettors better beware.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 9-6 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 3-12. Last Sunday Seattle relied heavily on Russell Wilson, who threw 3 TDs and picked up 57 yards on the ground on 8 carries. It will be up to Arizona's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington

CenturyLink Field, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $132.70

Prediction

The Seahawks are a big 13 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Seattle are 9-4-2 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 5-8-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 13.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 38.5

Series History

Arizona have won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last 4 years.