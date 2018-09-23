How to watch Seattle vs. Dallas: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)
Current records: Seattle 0-2; Dallas 1-1
What to Know
On Sunday Dallas take on Seattle at 4:25 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match.
Dallas had a rough outing against Carolina two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Dallas came out on top against the Giants with a 20-13. Dak Prescott was the offensive standout of the match for Dallas, as he accumulated 160 passing yards and picked up 45 yards on the ground.
Last week, Seattle came up short against Chicago, falling 17-24. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Seattle.
Dallas's win lifted them to 1-1 while Seattle's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Dallas defense got after the quarterback against the Giants to the tune of 6 sacks, so Seattle's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Seahawks are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.
Last season, Seattle were 6-9-1 against the spread. As for Dallas, they were 8-7-1 against the spread
Series History
Seattle have won both of the games they've played against Dallas in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks 21
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks 13
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, best picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Seahawks and Cowboys
-
Updates: Josh Allen carving up Vikings
All of the best highlights from Week 3 are right here
-
Report: Steelers willing to trade Bell
Bell has skipped Pittsburgh's first two games and it's unclear when, if ever, he plans to show...
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Mahomes' ridiculous arm, bright future
Kansas City has itself a gunslinger and we should all sit back and watch
-
The Bills get an 'F' in geography
Someone in Minnesota might want to give the Bills a geography lesson