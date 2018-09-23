How to watch Seattle vs. Dallas: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)

Current records: Seattle 0-2; Dallas 1-1

What to Know

On Sunday Dallas take on Seattle at 4:25 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match.

Dallas had a rough outing against Carolina two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Dallas came out on top against the Giants with a 20-13. Dak Prescott was the offensive standout of the match for Dallas, as he accumulated 160 passing yards and picked up 45 yards on the ground.

Last week, Seattle came up short against Chicago, falling 17-24. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Seattle.

Dallas's win lifted them to 1-1 while Seattle's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Dallas defense got after the quarterback against the Giants to the tune of 6 sacks, so Seattle's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington

CenturyLink Field, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Seahawks are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.

Last season, Seattle were 6-9-1 against the spread. As for Dallas, they were 8-7-1 against the spread

Series History

Seattle have won both of the games they've played against Dallas in the last 4 years.