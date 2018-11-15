How to watch Seattle vs. Green Bay: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Seahawks vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: Seattle 4-5; Green Bay 4-4-1
What to Know
Seattle will square off against Green Bay at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. Seattle are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.
If Seattle were expecting to get some payback for the 31-33 loss against the Rams the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Seattle didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 31-36 to the Rams last week. Seattle's defeat came about despite a quality game from Russell Wilson, who picked up 92 yards on the ground on 9 carries and threw 3 TDs. That makes it five straight good games in a row from Wilson.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Green Bay's strategy against Miami last Sunday. Green Bay enjoyed a cozy 31-12 victory over Miami.
Green Bay's win lifted them to 4-4-1 while Seattle's loss dropped them down to 4-5. Seattle's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Green Bay defensive front that amassed six sacks against Miami, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $151.30
Prediction
The Seahawks are a solid 3 point favorite against the Packers.
This season, Seattle are 5-3-1 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 4-5-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 2.5 point favorite.
Series History
Green Bay have won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Green Bay Packers 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks 9
- 2016 - Green Bay Packers 38 vs. Seattle Seahawks 10
- 2015 - Green Bay Packers 27 vs. Seattle Seahawks 17
