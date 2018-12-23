How to watch Seattle vs. Kansas City: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Current records: Seattle 8-6; Kansas City 11-3

What to Know

Kansas City have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Seattle in a holiday battle at 8:20 p.m. The teams both are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The last time they met, Kansas City were the 38-28 winner over the Chargers. This time around? They had no such luck. Kansas City had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Thursday as the squad lost 28-29 to the Chargers. Kansas City's defeat came about despite a quality game from Damien Williams, who rushed for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries. Those with Williams in their fantasy lineup got a major boost from his 23 points.

Meanwhile, Seattle fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Seattle as they fell 23-26 to San Francisco. Seattle's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Kansas City going off at just a 2-point favorite. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so bettors better beware.

Both teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington

CenturyLink Field, Washington TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $200.90

Prediction

The Chiefs are a slight 2 point favorite against the Seahawks.

This season, Seattle are 8-4-2 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 8-5-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 2.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.