How to watch Seattle vs. Kansas City: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Seahawks vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)
Current records: Seattle 8-6; Kansas City 11-3
What to Know
Kansas City have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Seattle in a holiday battle at 8:20 p.m. The teams both are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The last time they met, Kansas City were the 38-28 winner over the Chargers. This time around? They had no such luck. Kansas City had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Thursday as the squad lost 28-29 to the Chargers. Kansas City's defeat came about despite a quality game from Damien Williams, who rushed for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries. Those with Williams in their fantasy lineup got a major boost from his 23 points.
Meanwhile, Seattle fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Seattle as they fell 23-26 to San Francisco. Seattle's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
The game is expected to be a close one, with Kansas City going off at just a 2-point favorite. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so bettors better beware.
Both teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $200.90
Prediction
The Chiefs are a slight 2 point favorite against the Seahawks.
This season, Seattle are 8-4-2 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 8-5-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 2.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 16 NFL DFS: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Lewan: Norman was trying to hurt Henry
Norman threw his helmet at Lewan after the game, while Lewan mocked Norman's signature cel...
-
Best Week 16 NFL odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Seahawks upset Chiefs
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 16 of the NFL season
-
2019 NFL Draft Order: Fixing the Jets
The 2018 season is a lost cause but can the Jets rebound in 2019?
-
Tips: Week 16 not kind to road favorites
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 16 slate