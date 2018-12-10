How to watch Seattle vs. Minnesota: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Seahawks vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)
Current records: Seattle 7-5; Minnesota 6-5-1
What to Know
Seattle have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Minnesota at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Seattle will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
The match is expected to be a close one, with Seattle going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently two for two ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Seattle brought a two-game winning streak into their game against San Francisco last week; they left with a three-game streak. Seattle made easy work of San Francisco and carried off a 43-16 win. Russell Wilson was the offensive standout of the game for Seattle, as he passed for 185 yards and 4 touchdowns. Russell Wilson has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Seattle in each of their last eight games.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against New England, falling 10-24.
When the two teams last met, Seattle won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Minnesota 10-9. Will Seattle repeat their success, or does Minnesota have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $163.70
Prediction
The Seahawks are a solid 3 point favorite against the Vikings.
This season, Seattle are 7-3-2 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 5-5-2 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 45.5
Series History
Seattle have won both of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks 10
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks 38
