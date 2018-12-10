How to watch Seattle vs. Minnesota: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)

Current records: Seattle 7-5; Minnesota 6-5-1

What to Know

Seattle have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Minnesota at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Seattle will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

The match is expected to be a close one, with Seattle going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently two for two ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Seattle brought a two-game winning streak into their game against San Francisco last week; they left with a three-game streak. Seattle made easy work of San Francisco and carried off a 43-16 win. Russell Wilson was the offensive standout of the game for Seattle, as he passed for 185 yards and 4 touchdowns. Russell Wilson has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Seattle in each of their last eight games.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against New England, falling 10-24.

When the two teams last met, Seattle won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Minnesota 10-9. Will Seattle repeat their success, or does Minnesota have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington

CenturyLink Field, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $163.70

Prediction

The Seahawks are a solid 3 point favorite against the Vikings.

This season, Seattle are 7-3-2 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 5-5-2 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 45.5

Series History

Seattle have won both of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.