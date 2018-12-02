How to watch Seattle vs. San Francisco: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: Seattle 6-5; San Francisco 2-9

What to Know

On Sunday Seattle will take on San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seattle have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last Sunday, Seattle narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Carolina 30-27. No one put up better numbers for Seattle than Russell Wilson, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns. Russell Wilson has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Seattle in each of their last seven games.

Meanwhile, San Francisco received a tough blow as they fell 9-27 to Tampa Bay. This makes it the second loss in a row for San Francisco.

Seattle's win lifted them to 6-5 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 2-9. We'll see if Seattle can repeat their recent success or if San Francisco bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington

CenturyLink Field, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $169.90

Prediction

The Seahawks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, Seattle are 6-3-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 3-8-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 10 point favorite.

Series History

Seattle have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.