How to watch Seattle vs. San Francisco: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)
Current records: Seattle 6-5; San Francisco 2-9
What to Know
On Sunday Seattle will take on San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seattle have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last Sunday, Seattle narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Carolina 30-27. No one put up better numbers for Seattle than Russell Wilson, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns. Russell Wilson has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Seattle in each of their last seven games.
Meanwhile, San Francisco received a tough blow as they fell 9-27 to Tampa Bay. This makes it the second loss in a row for San Francisco.
Seattle's win lifted them to 6-5 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 2-9. We'll see if Seattle can repeat their recent success or if San Francisco bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $169.90
Prediction
The Seahawks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, Seattle are 6-3-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 3-8-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 10 point favorite.
Series History
Seattle have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks 24
- 2017 - Seattle Seahawks 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers 9
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks 25
- 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 37 vs. San Francisco 49ers 18
- 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers 13
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks 20
