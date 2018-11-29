How to watch Seattle vs. San Francisco: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: Seattle 6-5; San Francisco 2-9

What to Know

On Sunday Seattle will take on San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. ET. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seattle have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last Sunday, Seattle narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Carolina 30-27. Russell Wilson, who passed for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Seattle's success. That makes it seven straight good games from Wilson.

Meanwhile, San Francisco lost to Tampa Bay by a decisive 9-27 margin. This makes it the second loss in a row for San Francisco.

Seattle's win lifted them to 6-5 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 2-9. We'll find out if Seattle can add another positive mark to their record or if San Francisco can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Seattle's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington

CenturyLink Field, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Seahawks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, Seattle are 6-3-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 3-8-0 against the spread

Series History

Seattle have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.