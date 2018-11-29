How to watch Seattle vs. San Francisco: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)
Current records: Seattle 6-5; San Francisco 2-9
What to Know
On Sunday Seattle will take on San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. ET. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seattle have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last Sunday, Seattle narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Carolina 30-27. Russell Wilson, who passed for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Seattle's success. That makes it seven straight good games from Wilson.
Meanwhile, San Francisco lost to Tampa Bay by a decisive 9-27 margin. This makes it the second loss in a row for San Francisco.
Seattle's win lifted them to 6-5 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 2-9. We'll find out if Seattle can add another positive mark to their record or if San Francisco can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Seattle's step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Seahawks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, Seattle are 6-3-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 3-8-0 against the spread
Series History
Seattle have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks 24
- 2017 - Seattle Seahawks 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers 9
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks 25
- 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 37 vs. San Francisco 49ers 18
- 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers 13
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Draft: 5 to watch in title games
These prospects have big opportunities to showcase their array of skills against top compe...
-
Cowboys vs. Saints odds, picks, TNF bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints
-
Tips: Chiefs or Rams, who to trust?
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 13 slate
-
Week 13 picks: Chiefs throttle Raiders
Best bets include the Chiefs destroying the Raiders and the Saints winning big over the Co...