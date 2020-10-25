The Steelers and Titans will make history when the take the field on Sunday. For just the sixth time in the Super Bowl era, two undefeated teams with at least five wins will face off; in the previous five, the winner of the game went on to reach the Super Bowl each time -- certainly a good omen for the winner of Sunday's game.

The Steelers, who have not played a road game since defeating the Giants way back in Week 1, started the week as favorites to beat the Titans but are now 1-point underdogs, according to William Hill Sportsbook. The Titans are 3-0 at home this season after edging the Texans in overtime last Sunday. Of our eight CBS Sports NFL experts, five experts have picked the Steelers to advance to 6-0 with a win. Pittsburgh has successfully covered the spread in four of its first five games.

Before we preview Sunday's game, here's how to follow the action in real time.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Sunday's game will showcase Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher, against the Steelers' second-ranked run defense. While Pittsburgh has had success against other talented backs this season, it has yet to face anyone as good as physically gifted as the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry, who last week rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Henry's running has been complemented by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has thrown 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions so far.

"There are people that are intimidated by him," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week, via Ed Bouchette of The Athletic. "There are tangible things to be intimidated by. This is like [Steelers outside linebacker] Bud Dupree running the football. This guy gets into your secondary. It's like trying to tackle a guy like Bud, except he is faster."

Pittsburgh's offense will try to counter with a well-balanced attack, led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who statically is off to the best start of his career. Roethlisberger had enjoyed arguably his deepest receiving corps to date, a group that has featured rookie Chase Claypool, who scored six touchdowns during Pittsburgh's 5-0 start. The Steelers' running game, one of the league's least productive groups over the past two years, is eighth in the league in rushing so far. James Conner, who is averaging a career-high 4.9 yards per carry, will face a Titans defense that is just 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed.

While Sunday's game will feature two of the NFL highest-scoring offenses, the Steelers' offense should have more success moving the ball against a Titans' defense that is last in the NFL in both third down and red zone efficiency. If Roethlisberger (who has thrown just one interception so far) takes care of the ball against the Titans' opportunistic secondary, the Steelers should be able to score enough points to leave Nashville with their undefeated record in tact.

Score: Steelers 31, Titans 27