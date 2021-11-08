Who's Playing

Chicago @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Chicago 3-5; Pittsburgh 4-3

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Heinz Field. The Steelers will be strutting in after a win while Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up 3-3 at the half for Pittsburgh and the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, but Pittsburgh stepped up in the second half for a 15-10 victory. It was another big night for Pittsburgh's RB Najee Harris, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Pittsburgh's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Browns' offensive line to sack QB Baker Mayfield four times for a total loss of 15 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, falling 33-22. The losing side was boosted by QB Justin Fields, who passed for one TD and 175 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 103 yards. This was the first time Fields has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Special teams collected ten points for Chicago. K Cairo Santos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Steelers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's victory brought them up to 4-3 while the Bears' loss pulled them down to 3-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pittsburgh ranks second in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 14 on the season. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the game with the second fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 12 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Chicago.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.