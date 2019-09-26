How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 0-3-0; Cincinnati 0-3-0
What to Know
Pittsburgh is 6-0 against Cincinnati since 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. An AFC North battle is on tap between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati at 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The Steelers are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
Pittsburgh didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-20 to San Francisco last week. One thing holding Pittsburgh back was the mediocre play of RB James Conner, who did not have his best game; he fumbled the ball once with only zero yards per carry.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati was the 20-16 winner over Buffalo when they last met October of 2017. Last week? They had no such luck. The Bengals were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Buffalo 21-17. Cincinnati's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Steelers are stumbling into the game with the third fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 269.30 on average. The Bengals have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 41.70 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Steelers are a 4-point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh have won eight out of their last nine games against Cincinnati.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Oct 14, 2018 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Dec 04, 2017 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Oct 22, 2017 - Pittsburgh 29 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Sep 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 18 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Dec 13, 2015 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 01, 2015 - Cincinnati 16 vs. Pittsburgh 10
