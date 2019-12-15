How to watch Steelers vs. Bills: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Buffalo 9-4; Pittsburgh 7-5

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills will meet up at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The Steelers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals last week, but they still walked away with a 23-17 win. No one had a big game offensively for the Steelers, but they got one touchdown from WR Diontae Johnson. QB Devlin Hodges ended up with a passer rating of 117.50.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Baltimore Ravens last week, falling 24-17. QB Josh Allen had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 146 yards passing.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 7-5 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 9-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Steelers rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. As for the Bills, they come into the game boasting the second fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 23. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 37

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.