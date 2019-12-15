How to watch Steelers vs. Bills: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Steelers vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: Buffalo 9-4; Pittsburgh 7-5
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills will meet up at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
The Steelers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals last week, but they still walked away with a 23-17 win. No one had a big game offensively for the Steelers, but they got one touchdown from WR Diontae Johnson. QB Devlin Hodges ended up with a passer rating of 117.50.
Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Baltimore Ravens last week, falling 24-17. QB Josh Allen had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 146 yards passing.
Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 7-5 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 9-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Steelers rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. As for the Bills, they come into the game boasting the second fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 23. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $90.00
Odds
The Steelers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 37
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 11, 2016 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Buffalo 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
Watch This Game Live
-
Expert picks for every Week 15 game
The NFL is back for Week 15, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Dolphins-Giants: Preview, prediction
There's at least one reason you'll want to tune into this matchup
-
Week 15 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 15 of the NFL season
-
Bills vs. Steelers preview, prediction
Everything you need to know about this Sunday's primetime AFC showdown
-
Week 15 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every single game on this week's schedule
-
Week 15 picks: Patriots hammer Bengals
Other best bets include the Chiefs handing the Broncos a big loss
-
Jets at Ravens final score, takeaways
Jackson throws for five touchdowns again as the Ravens wrap up the AFC North title
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game