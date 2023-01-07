Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Cleveland 7-9; Pittsburgh 8-8

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will face off in an AFC North clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Acrisure Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Pittsburgh came out on top in a nail-biter against the Baltimore Ravens last week, sneaking past 16-13. Among those leading the charge for the Steelers was RB Najee Harris, who picked up 111 yards on the ground on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Harris has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Chris Boswell booted in three field goals, the longest a 51-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the Washington Commanders 24-10 last week. The Browns can attribute much of their success to QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for three TDs and 169 yards on 18 attempts in addition to picking up 31 yards on the ground, and WR Amari Cooper, who caught three passes for two TDs and 105 yards.

Cleveland is now 7-9 while Pittsburgh sits at 8-8. Cleveland has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Steelers are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them.

This next game is expected to be close, with Pittsburgh going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Pittsburgh enters the game with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. As for Cleveland, they rank second in the NFL when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 209.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Cleveland.