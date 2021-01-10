Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Pittsburgh

Regular Season Records: Cleveland 11-5; Pittsburgh 12-4

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will duke it out with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at Heinz Field at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while Pittsburgh will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Steelers are out to make up for these teams' game last week. Cleveland had just enough and edged out Pittsburgh 24-22. It was another big night for Cleveland's RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for one TD and 108 yards on 14 carries.

Despite the Browns winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Pittsburgh as a six-point favorite. Cleveland has failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the third most rushing yards per game in the league at 148.4. On the other end of the spectrum, Pittsburgh is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 84.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Pittsburgh have won nine out of their last 12 games against Cleveland.