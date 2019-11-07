How to watch Steelers vs. Rams: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Steelers vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. L.A. Rams (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-4; L.A. Rams 5-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The Rams don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, winning 24-10. Among those leading the charge for the Rams was WR Cooper Kupp, who caught seven passes for 220 yards and one TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jared Goff's 65-yard TD bomb to Kupp in the second quarter. Goff finished with a QB rating of 119.3, the best he's achieved all season.
Meanwhile, the struggle was real when Pittsburgh and the Indianapolis Colts clashed last week, but Pittsburgh ultimately edged out the opposition 26-24. No one had a big game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from TE Vance McDonald and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 5-3 and Pittsburgh to 4-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Steelers.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 27, 2015 - Pittsburgh 12 vs. L.A. Rams 6
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Mahomes practices in full
We've got you covered with the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Redskins activate Guice from IR
The second-year back has played just one game for the team thus far in his career
-
Vikings bring back Andrew Sendejo
Sendejo's time away from Minnesota didn't last long
-
Hundreds of strays at MetLife Stadium
The viral feline isn't the only one that roams the grounds of the NFL stadium
-
Blind pass rusher to play for Buccaneers
Kahzin Daniels, who has had no sight in his right eye since the age of 5, has been promoted...
-
Trubisky: Bears are turning off the TV
The maligned quarterback is trying to be 'positive every single day' during Chicago's slide
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...