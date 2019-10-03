How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-3-0; Baltimore 2-2-0
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC North battle as Baltimore and Pittsburgh will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The teams split their matchups last year, with Baltimore winning the first 26-14 on the road and Pittsburgh taking the second 23-16.
The point spread favored Baltimore last week, but luck did not. They took a hard 40-25 fall against Cleveland. A silver lining for the Ravens was the play of Lamar Jackson, who threw three TDs and picked up 66 yards on the ground on nine carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Lamar Jackson's 50-yard TD bomb to WR Willie Snead in the fourth quarter.
Pittsburgh can finally bid farewell to their three-match losing streak. They took their game against Cincinnati by a conclusive 27-3 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Pittsburgh had established a 24-3 advantage.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 1-3 while Baltimore's loss dropped them down to 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Steelers are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 283.50 on average. On the other hand, the Ravens rank first in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 17 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite against the Steelers.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Nov 04, 2018 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Baltimore 16
- Sep 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Dec 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 39 vs. Baltimore 38
- Oct 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Baltimore 9
- Dec 25, 2016 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Baltimore 27
- Nov 06, 2016 - Baltimore 21 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Dec 27, 2015 - Baltimore 20 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 01, 2015 - Baltimore 23 vs. Pittsburgh 20
