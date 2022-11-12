Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: New Orleans 3-6; Pittsburgh 2-6

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium after a week off. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Steelers were expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-13 walloping at the Philadelphia Eagles' hands. QB Kenny Pickett had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.03 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Baltimore Ravens this past Monday, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but TE Juwan Johnson led the way with one touchdown. QB Andy Dalton ended up with a passer rating of 130.80.

The Steelers are now 2-6 while the Saints sit at 3-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Pittsburgh is fourth worst in the league in thrown interceptions, having thrown ten on the season. New Orleans is completely their equal: they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most thrown interceptions in the NFL, having thrown ten on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.