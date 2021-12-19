Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Tennessee 9-4; Pittsburgh 6-6-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Heinz Field. Tennessee should still be riding high after a win, while Pittsburgh will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Titans got themselves on the board against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but Jacksonville never followed suit. Tennessee had enough points to win and then some against Jacksonville, taking their game 20 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for Tennessee, but QB Ryan Tannehill led the way with one touchdown. Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 116.30.

Tennessee's defense was a presence, holding Jacksonville to a paltry 192 yards. The defense collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across Tennessee's defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was hampered by 87 penalty yards against the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday. The Steelers fell to Minnesota 36-28. Pittsburgh was down 29-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB Najee Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Titans are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Texans Nov. 21 easily too and instead slipped up with a 22-13. In other words, don't count Pittsburgh out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Titans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won both of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last seven years.