How to watch, stream online the Detroit Lions & Arizona Cardinals live on fuboTV Sunday

Cord cutting is so prevalent in today's sports watching world, alternative ways to watch our teams have become a must. Unfortunately, with the way that leagues are structured it isn't as simple as googling " Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals " stream without downloading something that makes your device into a brick. Luckily, fuboTV has a viable alternative for you to watch your favorite teams. With Matthew Stafford contract issues in the Lions' rear view, now it's all about winning. As for Arizona, they underachieved in 2016, but superstar running back David Johnson is looking to continue his incredible run of football and lead them back into the playoffs.

How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, Sep. 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

It feels like the Lions have already gone through a season's worth of adversity with the question of Matthew Stafford's contract negotiations looming over training camp, but they're just getting started. They have their guy locked up, but now they need to make it count. With Marvin Jones and Golden Tate returning alongside Theo Riddick , the Lions look to have an explosive offense around Stafford, but their question marks lie on defense. Their secondary is relatively stout, with Glover Quin and Darius Slay returning, but the front seven is suspect. If Ezekiel Ansah can return to form then they may be okay, but the Lions need to be more than okay to return to the playoffs, let alone defeat the reigning Kings of the North the Green Bay Packers .

Arizona is coming off of a disappointing 2016 season. The 2015 NFC Championship Game participants (shout-out to the Indianapolis Colts ) failed to reach the playoffs in 2016, but they did make David Johnson the most sought after player in fantasy football. Johnson had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in his second year, and he carried the ball over 150 times more than he did as a rookie. The Cardinals are looking to give Carson Palmer a swan song, along with all-time great receiver Larry Fitzgerald (although the latter might end up playing forever at this point). Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu headline a strong defense on paper, but that needs to translate to the field this year if they're going to make a run at the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West.

It's a key game for two fanbases dying to know if their teams are as good as they think they are. The Lions seem like a serious Jekyll & Hyde case, whereas the Cardinals want to prove that 2016 was an anomaly. It all starts at kickoff in Week 1, as every fan gets to find out if their baseless optimism from the offseason is warranted.