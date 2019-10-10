How to watch, stream Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos on CBS and CBS All Access

The Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos face off in Week 6, both teams who have gotten off to underwhelming starts in 2019.

The Titans have played inconsistently in every game so far. Many thought they had the kinks worked out after their dominant 24-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, but they went on to score just seven points in a home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

The Broncos just earned their first win of the season over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, as first-year head coach Vic Fangio finally got the monkey off his back. While Denver returns home in Week 6, Empower Field at Mile High hasn't been the most friendly place for them. In both of their home games, the Broncos have lost on last-second, game-winning field goals.

The Titans have won two out of the past three matchups against the Broncos, but before we get to our predictions, here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

You never know what kind of Titans team is going to take the field on Sunday. If they play up to their potential, they could win this game comfortably by double digits. If quarterback Marcus Mariota fails to throw for 200 yards for the third time in six games, then the Titans are due to take another loss. Still, Mariota has thrown for three or more touchdowns in two of the past three games on the road, and is the only quarterback to start every game in 2019 and have no turnovers.

The Broncos will have to force at least one turnover if they want to stay in the win column. Even with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball, Denver forced three turnovers against the Chargers. They may be missing several of their key defensive playmakers, but this unit has shown that they aren't afraid to fight.

As for the offensive side of the ball, getting running back Phillip Lindsay going is once again going to be important. Last week, he had a season-high 147 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. He has racked up 130 or more scrimmage yards and a touchdown in two out of the past three games. Royce Freeman is not a bad running mate to have as well. He has 100-plus scrimmage yards in two out of the past three games at home. He and Lindsay are the only running back duo with more than 350 scrimmage yards each this season.

For the Titans, running back Derrick Henry has been putting in work on the ground, but Tennessee needs to start finding success through the air. We are still waiting for rookie A.J. Brown to have a breakout game. What he's done with limited touches is impressive, as he's turned 12 catches into 250 yards and two touchdowns. Maybe Sunday will be the game he gets more than three catches.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Broncos as a two-point favorite, which is understandable considering the Titans' embarrassing performance against the Bills last week. However, the Titans are 2-1 on the road, and they were underdogs against the Falcons and Cleveland Browns as well.

The pick: Titans 30-24 over Broncos in overtime

