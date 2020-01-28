How to watch Super Bowl 2020: Stream online, TV channel, latest odds and more for Chiefs vs. 49ers
Here's what you need to know to follow all of the action as Super Bowl LIV nears kickoff
In the NFL's 100th season, Super Bowl LIV is now just days away. This begs the question -- how exactly did the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs get here? On the NFC side, It looked like the 49ers would run away with the game in the first half of the NFC Championship, their second meeting with the Packers this season (they defeated them by a score of 37-9 in the regular season), but the Packers made things interesting with three second-half touchdowns. Ultimately, Green Bay's comeback fell short and the 49ers advanced.
In the AFC title game, after falling behind by double-digit points against the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs did what they do and scored 28 unanswered (before a late Titans touchdown) to secure the win -- stop us if you've heard that narrative before. That's how quickly this Chiefs offense can score points, and they ultimately won by a score of35-24.
Andy Reid will be a head coach in the Super Bowl for the second time in his career, and he's hoping to lead the Chiefs one step further than his Eagles made it at the end of the 2004 season. For Kyle Shanahan, it will be his first Super Bowl as a head coach, after serving as offensive coordinator for the Falcons in the conclusion of the 2016 season. Shanahan's 49ers and Reid's Chiefs will battle on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, and only one will win the Lombardi trophy.
Now that the matchup has been decided, let's make sure you're well prepared for whats's ahead and give you all the info for how to watch the big game that's right around the corner.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Garden, FL)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds to win
Heading into Championship Weekend, William Hill had the Kansas City Chiefs (+140) as the slight favorites over San Francisco (+150) to actually hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIV. Now that the Chiefs and 49ers have advanced, we have an early look at the early Super Bowl LIV line. William Hill has the Chiefs as a 1-point favorite in this one with the total points scored opening at 52.5 (now 54.5). The money line is 49ers +100 and Chiefs -120.
National anthem and halftime show
On top of the actual game, what makes the Super Bowl special is the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. Of course, fans will be glued to the TV during all the commercials, but there's also going to be some musical acts as well. Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato is set to sing the national anthem prior to kickoff. At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing from Miami.
-
