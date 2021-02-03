Super Bowl LV is just four days away ... the long wait is finally over. It's Chiefs versus Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes against Tom Brady. Andy Reid and Bruce Arians. Will the reigning champions do it again, or does Brady have a seventh championship performance in him? Kansas City is the favorite, but it's anyone's guess as to how this one will actually play out. Either way, this year's title contest figures to be as dramatic as they come. And fortunately for us, we'll find out soon enough, when Tampa becomes the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in its own stadium.

Which devices can stream the big game? And how can you tune in? We've got all the details right here:

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App

Connected devices: You can stream via CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App right on your phone and TV-connected devices. CBS All Access is also available on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV or Kindle, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, Apple TV, iPhones and iPads, Portal TV, LG TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, Xfinity Flex, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and any PC and Mac web browsers. Find a full list of devices here.

How to watch pregame coverage

This year, CBS Sports is also offering extensive access to pre-game Super Bowl LV coverage.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, services and connected devices, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports' live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pre-game coverage, plus post-game analysis and highlights.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will also be available to viewers across an expanded lineup of platforms and devices, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.

In addition to CBS digital properties, the game will be streamed free on NFL digital properties across devices, and on mobile via the participating teams' mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. It will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms.