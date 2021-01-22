This weekend, we'll find out exactly who will be going head to head in Super Bowl LV. Can you believe, just a few months ago, we were all wondering if football would even happen this season? Now, we're on the doorstep of the next showdown for the Lombardi Trophy. Either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs will be representing the AFC, and either the Green Bay Packers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be representing the NFC. On Sunday, Feb. 7, the Big Game will finally go down.

If you're wondering how to actually watch this year's Super Bowl, well, you came to the right place. We've got all the information you need right here:

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

In addition to CBS digital properties, the game will be streamed free on NFL digital properties across devices, and on mobile via the participating teams' mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. It will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms.



How to watch pre-game coverage

This year, CBS Sports is offering extensive access to pre-game Super Bowl LV coverage.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, services and connected devices, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports' live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pre-game coverage, plus post-game analysis and highlights.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will also be available to viewers across an expanded lineup of platforms and devices, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.