We are just six games separated from kickoff of Super Bowl LV down in Tampa, Florida. This year's big game is a big one for CBS and its family of networks. CBS is set to broadcast the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, which will be its 21st Super Bowl broadcast, the most in league history. This super contest will also be streamed on CBS All Access, the network's streaming service.

As for who'll be there, that remains to be seen. Just eight teams remain in the current playoff bracket -- including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Cheifs -- as we walk toward the divisional round. Patrick Mahomes and company will be looking to become the first team since the 2003, 2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are still alive and still have a shot at being the first team in league history to play a home game in the Super Bowl.

Be sure to circle your calendars for Super Bowl LV because we're almost there! For more information on the action to come, check out our guide below.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV (the 55th Super Bowl) will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa Bay, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fifth Super bowl being hosted in the Tampa area, the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and the third held at Raymond James Stadium (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009). This will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years.

How do I watch Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl:

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access

Where can I find more info on the 2021 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LV as it develops.